After failure of Vijayamma’s meet, Sharmila plans Pada Yatra

How to get political mileage for YS Sharmila? This is the biggest question tormenting both YS Vijayamma and Sharmila alike. Their attempt to break new ground with the help of a YSR memorial meet in Hyderabad has ended up as a dud. It failed to get any mileage. The meeting is already forgotten as it could not make an impression at all.

Her Tuesday protests on the issue of unemployment are also failing to cut any ice. It is neither making any news nor helping in building Brand Sharmila. Despite all her attempts, YS Sharmila is still essentially seen as an outsider. Her attempts to project herself as a daughter-in-law of Telangana too have not succeeded. To top it all, her party does not have any name worth mentioning apart from Sharmila. This is turning out to be a huge problem for her.

The latest about YS Sharmila is that she is planning to undertake a padayatra on the issue of Dalits. She is now said to be planning to take out a pada yatra for 100 days. If sources are to be believed, the yatra will begin from October 18. The Yatra will cover the whole state. Sources say that she will explain the people about the schemes that she would put in place if she comes to power. The focal point would be Dalit emancipation, sources say.

YS Sharmila did a massive padayatra in 2012 when YS Jagan was in Chanchalguda jail. Incidentally, even that yatra was launched on October 18. Sources say that Sharmila will launch the yatra from Chevella. She is hoping that this yatra will bring her onto the centre stage of Telangana politics. Let’s wait and see if it revives her sagging fortunes.