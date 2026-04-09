Sesh’s Dacoit Advance Sales: Highly Impressive

Adivi Sesh’s love-and-action drama Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo, hits theatres tomorrow, with USA premieres scheduled for tomorrow. The makers are also planning to hold special premiere shows in Hyderabad and Mumbai cities for evening shows.

Going by the advance ticket sales, Dacoit is on track to beat Sesh’s previous best in domestic and overseas. The film has already crossed $220K mark in the USA. In Telugu states, the movie recorded close to 30K ticket sales in the last 24 hours.

If the current trend continues, the film directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda is likely to shatter multiple box-office records. The strong buzz generated by the trailer and songs is now translating into solid ticket sales, which is an encouraging sign.