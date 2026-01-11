Sharwa’s NNNM Trailer: Unlimited Comic Chaos

Charming Star Sharwa is gearing up to bring festive fun to theatres this Sankranthi with Nari Nari Naduma Murari, arriving on January 14th. The team has now unveiled the theatrical trailer.

The trailer introduces Gautham, an architect whose life is finally settling into place with his girlfriend- until his ex re-enters the picture, stirring up chaos he never saw coming. What follows is a string of quirky confrontations, misunderstandings, and comic drama as Gautham struggles to balance both worlds without losing his sanity.

Sharwa switches between two avatars with ease and nails the humour with sharp timing, making his performance instantly appealing. Sakshi Vaidya brings charm and warmth to her role, while Samyuktha’s character adds the right amount of unpredictability as the ex who throws everything off balance. The supporting cast offers unlimited laughter.

Director Ram Abbaraju showcases his comfort with clean, engaging comedy. Backed by vibrant visuals from Gnana Shekar VS and Yuvraaj, and energetic music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, the film comes across as a colourful, high-spirited entertainer. AK Entertainments and Adventures International Pvt. Ltd support it with solid production values.

With its vibrant and entertaining narrative, the trailer sets a strong tone for what the film aims to deliver.