x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mana Shankaravaraprasad Garu Grand Premieres Today

Published on January 11, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Live Updates/Review
image
Mana Shankaravaraprasad Garu Grand Premieres Today
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Trailer: Unlimited Comic Chaos
image
Telangana Movie Ticket Hike Row Triggers Political Storm
image
Pawan Kalyan achieves a rare honour in Martial Arts

Mana Shankaravaraprasad Garu Grand Premieres Today

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is on track to achieve a $1 million milestone from premiere shows alone in North America, riding on exceptional advance bookings and unprecedented buzz.

The film is witnessing a massive North American rollout by leading overseas distributor Sarigama Cinemas, with strong occupancy trends across key markets.

Fuelled by aggressive promotions, highly engaging content, and overwhelming pre-release positivity, the excitement has reached fever pitch. Audiences are especially eager to witness the return of Vintage Megastar charm to the big screen.

The film premieres worldwide TODAY (January 11th), perfectly timed for the Sankranthi festive season.

Nayanthara stars as the female lead, adding strong family appeal. The trailer and hook-step song have struck a major chord with audiences, particularly families, generating repeat-watch buzz across platforms.

A standout highlight awaits audiences towards the climax with a surprise special appearance by Venkatesh, elevating expectations further.

Directed by blockbuster specialist Anil Ravipudi, and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the film features music by Bheems Ceciroleo.

With sky-high anticipation, strong family connect, and explosive premiere momentum, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is all set to make a thunderous box-office statement starting Today.

CLICK HERE! for India & USA Theaters List.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Next Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Live Updates/Review Previous Sharwa’s NNNM Trailer: Unlimited Comic Chaos
else

TRENDING

image
Mana Shankaravaraprasad Garu Grand Premieres Today
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Trailer: Unlimited Comic Chaos
image
Pawan Kalyan achieves a rare honour in Martial Arts

Latest

image
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Live Updates/Review
image
Mana Shankaravaraprasad Garu Grand Premieres Today
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Trailer: Unlimited Comic Chaos
image
Telangana Movie Ticket Hike Row Triggers Political Storm
image
Pawan Kalyan achieves a rare honour in Martial Arts

Most Read

image
Telangana Movie Ticket Hike Row Triggers Political Storm
image
High Court Orders Strict Action Against Cockfighting During Sankranthi
image
KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’

Related Articles

Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2