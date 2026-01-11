Mana Shankaravaraprasad Garu Grand Premieres Today

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is on track to achieve a $1 million milestone from premiere shows alone in North America, riding on exceptional advance bookings and unprecedented buzz.

The film is witnessing a massive North American rollout by leading overseas distributor Sarigama Cinemas, with strong occupancy trends across key markets.

Fuelled by aggressive promotions, highly engaging content, and overwhelming pre-release positivity, the excitement has reached fever pitch. Audiences are especially eager to witness the return of Vintage Megastar charm to the big screen.

The film premieres worldwide TODAY (January 11th), perfectly timed for the Sankranthi festive season.

Nayanthara stars as the female lead, adding strong family appeal. The trailer and hook-step song have struck a major chord with audiences, particularly families, generating repeat-watch buzz across platforms.

A standout highlight awaits audiences towards the climax with a surprise special appearance by Venkatesh, elevating expectations further.

Directed by blockbuster specialist Anil Ravipudi, and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the film features music by Bheems Ceciroleo.

With sky-high anticipation, strong family connect, and explosive premiere momentum, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is all set to make a thunderous box-office statement starting Today.

CLICK HERE! for India & USA Theaters List.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC