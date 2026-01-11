Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Live Updates/Review

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Review

10:50 PM

In second half the setup moves to Sasirekha’s house in the name of investigation.

Meesala Pilla song is just okay.

First half report:

The first half works well, ticking all the right boxes. Chiranjeevi’s comic timing and screen presence are superb, while Anil Ravipudi ‘s trademark easy-on-the-brain scenes keep the narrative smooth and engaging. The Sashirekha song looks pleasant on screen, though the hook-step song could have been better. Overall, the film carries a clear hit vibe.

9:50 PM Prasad joins his children’s school as a PT teacher. Some of the comedy scenes work.

9:10 PM Fight to rescue central minister, followed by Hook Step song are good

9:00 PM The film opens by introducing Prasad as the Chief Security Officer to Central Minister Nitin Sharma.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is teaming up with Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi for a family entertainer titled Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The songs and the trailer kept good expectations on the film. Nayanthara plays the leading lady and Chiranjeevi lost enough weight to suit the role. His comic timing and the presentation of Anil Ravipudi are the film’s expected highlights. Victory Venkatesh will be seen in an extended cameo. Bheems is the music composer and Sahu Garapati, Sushmitha Konidela are the producers. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is releasing on January 12th across the globe with special premieres on 11th night. Here is the film’s review: