Big Discussion: Trisha to Quit Films?

It is a long career for actress Trisha. Apart from Tamil, the actress has done films in Telugu. Her second innings has been going extremely well and Trisha is even demanding big remuneration. She is recently in news for wrong reasons and she is linked up with actor Vijay. After Vijay’s wife filed for divorce, several hands pointed towards Trisha. Soon, Vijay and Trisha were spotted together attending an event and they added fuel for the big discussion.

The latest debate across the circles of Tamil Nadu is that Trisha is all set to quit acting. Some of the top producers are speculating about the news in Tamil Nadu. Trisha hasn’t signed any new films and she even kept a couple of her acting assignments on hold. This is adding strength to the speculations. The actress is yet to issue a statement. Some rumors say that Trisha may enter into politics and it all depends on the performances of Vijay’s TVK in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. Trisha has completed Suriya’s Karuppu directed by RJ Balaji and the film is scheduled for May 14th release. Trisha is also done with Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara which is due for release.