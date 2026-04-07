Sharwa’s Biker passes the Monday Test

Charming Star Sharwanand has a very good name and market among Telugu audiences as he offers something fresh with each of his films. His recent release, Biker, offers a very unique father-son bonding story in the backdrop of motor racing, a first-of-its-kind for Indian Cinema.

Abhilash Reddy directed the film with great production values by UV Creations. The technical brilliance and superlative narration has made the film first choice among Telugu releases for audiences. It sold over 15.6k tickets on working day Monday and is trending on top among new Telugu releases.

Biker is emerging as a hit film with youth and family audiences going to theatres to embrace new cinematic experience on big screens. Sharwanand’s strong hold is being proved with the audiences turnout and his performance is attracting high praises. Rajasekhar, Malavika Nair have played other prominent roles in this thorough entertainer.