SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation: 8 Workers Still Trapped

Published on February 24, 2025

SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation: 8 Workers Still Trapped

The rescue operation at the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district continues, with eight workers trapped inside. Despite relentless efforts by multiple agencies, including the Indian Army, NDRF, and local authorities, the challenging conditions inside the tunnel have hindered progress.

Rescue teams have managed to reach within 50 meters of the accident site, but heavy mud, debris, and waterlogging have slowed down the operation. Advanced equipment like drones, scanners, and night-vision cameras are being used to assess the situation inside the tunnel. However, the lack of electricity and the presence of collapsed iron railings and rods have further complicated the rescue efforts.

The tunnel is filled with mud and water, making it difficult for teams to move forward. Broken iron railings and pipes are blocking the path, requiring cutting and welding operations. The absence of electricity inside the tunnel has forced authorities to bring in heavy generators to power lights and equipment.

Telangana State ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao, along with senior officials from the irrigation and disaster management departments, are closely monitoring the situation. They are exploring options such as drilling from the surface and using powerful pumps to remove water and mud from the tunnel.

The families of the trapped workers are anxiously waiting for updates. The construction company has assured them that all possible measures are being taken to ensure the safe rescue of their loved ones.

Rescue teams are working round the clock, focusing on clearing the debris and reaching the trapped workers. Authorities are hopeful that with the deployment of advanced machinery and coordinated efforts, the workers will be rescued soon.

