Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Dhamaka Combo on Cards

Published on February 24, 2025 by nymisha

Trinadha Rao Nakkina delivered back-to-back hits like Cinema Chupistha Mama, Nenu Local, Hello Guru Prema Kosame and Dhamaka. Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s next film is Mazaka featuring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role and the film releases on Wednesday. Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh and Anshu are the lead actors in this mass commercial entertainer. The talented director will soon work with Ravi Teja once again very soon.

Trinadha Rao Nakkina and Ravi Teja earlier worked for Dhamaka. The combo will happen very soon. Trinadha Rao Nakkina is currently working on the script and an official announcement will be made very soon. Ravi Teja is currently shooting for Mass Jathara and the film releases later this year. He is also in talks for a couple of new films that will be announced soon.

Next SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation: 8 Workers Still Trapped Previous Sukumar shifts his base to Dubai
