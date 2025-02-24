Dhamaka Combo on Cards

Trinadha Rao Nakkina delivered back-to-back hits like Cinema Chupistha Mama, Nenu Local, Hello Guru Prema Kosame and Dhamaka. Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s next film is Mazaka featuring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role and the film releases on Wednesday. Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh and Anshu are the lead actors in this mass commercial entertainer. The talented director will soon work with Ravi Teja once again very soon.

Trinadha Rao Nakkina and Ravi Teja earlier worked for Dhamaka. The combo will happen very soon. Trinadha Rao Nakkina is currently working on the script and an official announcement will be made very soon. Ravi Teja is currently shooting for Mass Jathara and the film releases later this year. He is also in talks for a couple of new films that will be announced soon.