Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR's Super Stylish Look
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Sukumar shifts his base to Dubai

Published on February 24, 2025 by nymisha

Raj R, Rana Daggubati's "23" FL: Intriguing
Sapthagiri In & As Pelli Kaani Prasad
Nani: Natural Star for a Reason
SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation: 8 Workers Still Trapped
Dhamaka Combo on Cards

Sukumar shifts his base to Dubai

Top director Sukumar is on a break after the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He is working on several scripts currently. He is also busy as a producer. Sukumar usually keeps all his meetings in a star hotel in Hyderabad and two suites are reserved for the top director throughout the year. He also flies to Goa for script discussions. The latest update is that Sukumar has now shifted his base to Dubai. He has been camping in Dubai from the past few weeks for his upcoming films.

Sukumar will direct Ram Charan in his next film and the duo is discussing the script in Dubai from a week. Before this, he also had a discussion with Karthik Varma Dandu for Naga Chaitanya’s film. The film completed two schedules and Sukumar had a brief narration from Karthik Varma in Dubai. Along with these, he also has been discussing scripts for his upcoming productions. He has rented out two lavish housing spaces in Dubai and he will continue to work from Dubai for now. He will also rework on Ashish’s Selfish produced by Dil Raju and Sukumar Writings. For now, Sukumar is camping in Dubai.

Dhamaka Combo on Cards
Raj R, Rana Daggubati's "23" FL: Intriguing
Sapthagiri In & As Pelli Kaani Prasad
Nani: Natural Star for a Reason

Raj R, Rana Daggubati's "23" FL: Intriguing
Sapthagiri In & As Pelli Kaani Prasad
Nani: Natural Star for a Reason
SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation: 8 Workers Still Trapped
Dhamaka Combo on Cards

SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation: 8 Workers Still Trapped
NVS Reddy inspects Airport to Future City Metro Rail route:
AP Fibernet Issue Reaches CM Chandrababu

