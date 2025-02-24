Sukumar shifts his base to Dubai

Top director Sukumar is on a break after the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He is working on several scripts currently. He is also busy as a producer. Sukumar usually keeps all his meetings in a star hotel in Hyderabad and two suites are reserved for the top director throughout the year. He also flies to Goa for script discussions. The latest update is that Sukumar has now shifted his base to Dubai. He has been camping in Dubai from the past few weeks for his upcoming films.

Sukumar will direct Ram Charan in his next film and the duo is discussing the script in Dubai from a week. Before this, he also had a discussion with Karthik Varma Dandu for Naga Chaitanya’s film. The film completed two schedules and Sukumar had a brief narration from Karthik Varma in Dubai. Along with these, he also has been discussing scripts for his upcoming productions. He has rented out two lavish housing spaces in Dubai and he will continue to work from Dubai for now. He will also rework on Ashish’s Selfish produced by Dil Raju and Sukumar Writings. For now, Sukumar is camping in Dubai.