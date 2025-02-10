x
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Sree Vishnu’s #Single Title Glimpse: Hilarious

Published on February 10, 2025 by swathy

Sree Vishnu’s #Single Title Glimpse: Hilarious

Sree Vishnu is presently starring in an out-and-out entertainer under the direction of Caarthick Raju. The distinguished production house Geetha Arts, in association with Kalya Films is producing the movie, while Allu Aravind is the presenter.

Meanwhile, the film’s title #Single was announced through an amusing glimpse. Vennela Kishore in his signature comic style reveal the reason, he’s still single at the age of 35. The fun escalates when Sree Vishnu makes an entrance into a park on Valentine’s Day, music system in hand, followed by a burst of fireworks and red balloons to disturb the couples around.

Despite being adored by two different girls played by Ketika Sharma and Ivana, Sree Vishnu’s character has a firm desire to stay single. And the film title says it all – #Single. Sree Vishnu is presented in a most hilarious character, with the glimpse offering unlimited entertainment.

R Velraj’s stylish visuals perfectly complement the narrative, while Vishal Chandra Shekar uplifts the comic moments with his playful music.

