Sree Vishnu’s #Single Title Glimpse: Hilarious

Sree Vishnu is presently starring in an out-and-out entertainer under the direction of Caarthick Raju. The distinguished production house Geetha Arts, in association with Kalya Films is producing the movie, while Allu Aravind is the presenter.

Meanwhile, the film’s title #Single was announced through an amusing glimpse. Vennela Kishore in his signature comic style reveal the reason, he’s still single at the age of 35. The fun escalates when Sree Vishnu makes an entrance into a park on Valentine’s Day, music system in hand, followed by a burst of fireworks and red balloons to disturb the couples around.

Despite being adored by two different girls played by Ketika Sharma and Ivana, Sree Vishnu’s character has a firm desire to stay single. And the film title says it all – #Single. Sree Vishnu is presented in a most hilarious character, with the glimpse offering unlimited entertainment.

R Velraj’s stylish visuals perfectly complement the narrative, while Vishal Chandra Shekar uplifts the comic moments with his playful music.