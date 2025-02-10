Game Changer Remark: Allu Aravind apologizes to Mega Fans

Mega producer Allu Aravind is a man with dignity and we rarely saw him landing in controversies. It was a tongue slip during the event of Thandel and Allu Aravind made comments on Ram Charan’s film Game Changer. This was made against the film’s producer Dil Raju and his intention was to say that Dil Raju has seen ups and highs within a span of a week. Allu Aravind was badly trolled by Mega fans. During the media interaction today, Allu Aravind issued an apology and explained that it was not intentional. He explained the situation in the best possible ways saying that he should not issued the statement.

“I invited Dil Raju and on the stage, my comments on Ram Charan and Game Changer did not go well with the Mega fans. I was trolled for my comments. My intention was to say that Dil Raju has seen ups and downs in a span of a week. It was not intentional and Ram Charan is like my son. He is my only son-in-law and we share an excellent relationship. Please leave us behind. It happened accidentally. I should not have used such words” told Allu Aravind.

Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas conducted a media interaction to address the Thandel piracy issue. They revealed that strong action will be taken on those who are spreading Thandel piracy. They also said that cyber crime is their duty.