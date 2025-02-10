Kiara Advani’s first Bilingual Film

Kiara Advani is currently working on her first bilingual film called Toxic, co-starring Yash. The movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas, will be shot simultaneously in English and Kannada. Yash is the lead actor, and Kiara will deliver her lines in both languages to improve her linguistic abilities. The producers decided to film in English and Kannada to give the movie a worldwide audience. This project also marks Kiara’s debut in Kannada cinema. She is also preparing for the international release of the English version. Toxic is currently being filmed in Bengaluru, and its release is scheduled for 2025.

Kiara Advani is also occupied with several Bollywood movies. The actress is also shooting for War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and NTR. The film is slated for August 2025 release. She also has Don 3 lined up and the shoot commences very soon. She also has few films lined up to start rolling.