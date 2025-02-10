x
Shruti Haasan to join Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Published on February 10, 2025 by swathy

Shruti Haasan to join Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

The renowned Tamil actor, Thalapathy Vijay, is set to star in his latest film, Jana Nayagan, which has generated significant buzz since its announcement. Recent reports suggest that Shruti Haasan, Vijay’s co-star from nearly a decade ago, has been cast in an important role, marking their on-screen reunion. Shruti Haasan is expected to begin filming her scenes next week. Vijay and Shruti’s previous collaboration, the 2015 fantasy adventure film Puli, received praise for their on-screen chemistry, despite the film’s box office performance. Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s final theatrical release before he transitions into full-time politics, is highly anticipated by fans. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju, among others. Produced by KVN Productions, the film’s title was announced on Republic Day, and two first-look posters were released, featuring Vijay in different iconic poses. Production for Jana Nayagan is currently underway in Chennai.

The upcoming film is expected to have a budget of around 300 crore Indian rupees, suggesting that the creators of Vijay’s latest movie are putting in maximum effort to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. Anirudh Ravichander is responsible for the film’s musical score. Vijay’s most recent appearance was in The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), a spy thriller directed by Venkat Prabhu and released in theaters on September 5th, 2024.

