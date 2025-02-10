Sanjay Dutt’s die-hard fan donates Rs 72 crores for the Actor

Sanjay Dutt, a renowned Bollywood actor had an extensive career spanning over four decades with over 135 films to his name. He is known for his powerful on-screen presence and captivating persona, which have earned him a devoted fan following. However, in 2018, an unexpected event occurred when one of Dutt’s ardent admirers, Nisha Patil, took her devotion to an unprecedented level. Dutt was surprised to receive a call from the police, informing him that Nisha Patil had bequeathed her entire estate, worth Rs 72 crores, to him in her will. Further reports revealed that she had even instructed financial institutions to directly transfer all her assets to the actor. The sheer magnitude of this gesture underscored the profound impact that Bollywood celebrities can have on their fans.

Despite the staggering amount, Sanjay Dutt chose to decline the inheritance. His legal team clarified that he had no intention of claiming the property, as he had never personally known Nisha Patil. Dutt himself acknowledged that while he was deeply moved by the incident, he preferred not to dwell on it, emphasizing the lack of prior acquaintance between them.

Despite his superstar status, Sanjay Dutt remained humble and respectful in his response, preserving his down-to-earth persona. Even as he continues to make headlines outside of his work, Dutt remains a powerful force in the world of cinema. In 2024, he delivered standout performances in two of the year’s biggest blockbusters, Leo alongside Thalapathy Vijay and K.G.F: Chapter 2 with Yash, further cementing his reputation as a formidable presence in Indian cinema. Looking ahead, Dutt is gearing up for another high-intensity role in the highly anticipated Baaghi 4, set for release in September 2025, where he will co-star with Tiger Shroff. Last year, the veteran actor generated buzz by unveiling his fierce first-look poster for the film, hinting at a complex and compelling character that has fans eagerly awaiting his performance.