Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Home > Movie News

Sanjay Dutt’s die-hard fan donates Rs 72 crores for the Actor

Published on February 10, 2025 by swathy

Sanjay Dutt’s die-hard fan donates Rs 72 crores for the Actor

Sanjay Dutt, a renowned Bollywood actor had an extensive career spanning over four decades with over 135 films to his name. He is known for his powerful on-screen presence and captivating persona, which have earned him a devoted fan following. However, in 2018, an unexpected event occurred when one of Dutt’s ardent admirers, Nisha Patil, took her devotion to an unprecedented level. Dutt was surprised to receive a call from the police, informing him that Nisha Patil had bequeathed her entire estate, worth Rs 72 crores, to him in her will. Further reports revealed that she had even instructed financial institutions to directly transfer all her assets to the actor. The sheer magnitude of this gesture underscored the profound impact that Bollywood celebrities can have on their fans.

Despite the staggering amount, Sanjay Dutt chose to decline the inheritance. His legal team clarified that he had no intention of claiming the property, as he had never personally known Nisha Patil. Dutt himself acknowledged that while he was deeply moved by the incident, he preferred not to dwell on it, emphasizing the lack of prior acquaintance between them.

Despite his superstar status, Sanjay Dutt remained humble and respectful in his response, preserving his down-to-earth persona. Even as he continues to make headlines outside of his work, Dutt remains a powerful force in the world of cinema. In 2024, he delivered standout performances in two of the year’s biggest blockbusters, Leo alongside Thalapathy Vijay and K.G.F: Chapter 2 with Yash, further cementing his reputation as a formidable presence in Indian cinema. Looking ahead, Dutt is gearing up for another high-intensity role in the highly anticipated Baaghi 4, set for release in September 2025, where he will co-star with Tiger Shroff. Last year, the veteran actor generated buzz by unveiling his fierce first-look poster for the film, hinting at a complex and compelling character that has fans eagerly awaiting his performance.

