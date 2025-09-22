Supreme Court Questions Irresponsible Reporting in Air India Crash Case

The Supreme Court has expressed deep concern over the way pilots are being blamed for the tragic Air India crash that occurred in Ahmedabad. Hearing a petition that called for an independent investigation, the court said it was “irresponsible” to point fingers at the pilots before the full truth is known.

The comments came during a hearing on a PIL filed by the NGO ‘Safety Matters Foundation’. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the group, pointed out that some media reports, even before the official inquiry had concluded, hinted that the pilot may have deliberately turned off the fuel switches. One report even suggested suicidal intent. These were highly experienced pilots, and such suggestions have caused pain to their families and colleagues.

Justice Surya Kant said, “If tomorrow it turns out the pilot was not at fault, the damage would already be done. The family will carry that burden forever.” The court emphasized the importance of waiting for the final investigation and not making assumptions that could ruin lives.

The court has now issued notices to aviation authorities, requesting a transparent and fair investigation. In the rush to find answers, the court reminded everyone: we must not lose our sense of humanity.