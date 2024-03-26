Taapsee Pannu is now Married

Spread the love

Taapsee Pannu has done impressive Telugu films and she soon shifted her focus towards Hindi films. The actress has been in a relationship with Danish badminton player Mathias Boe and the duo got married on March 23rd in a private ceremony in Udaipur. They are yet to issue an official statement and the pictures from the wedding are yet to be out. Close family members and friends of Taapsee, Mathias were present for the wedding. The celebrations took place for three days in Udaipur. Some of the close industry friends of Taapsee were present and they posted some of the clicks from the celebrations but Taapsee, Mathias weren’t seen.

Taapsee and Mathias met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013. Taapsee was last seen in SRK’s Dunki and she also featured in Shabaash Mithu, the biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj. She also turned producer with a film named Blurr. Taapsee is yet to announce her new film.