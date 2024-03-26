NTR and team wraps up Goa schedule

Spread the love

Young Tiger NTR and Koratal Siva are working for the second time and their attempt Devara is a pan-Indian film made on a massive budget. A short schedule of Devara was planned in Goa and it was wrapped as per the plan. A song on NTR, Janhvi Kapoor along with some talkie part is shot in this Goan schedule. The team will return back to Hyderabad today and Koratala Siva is planning a long schedule of the film in April and it will happen in and around Hyderabad.

Devara is announced in two parts and the first installment will release in October. Janhvi Kapoor is making her Tollywood debut with Devara. Anirudh scores the music and the first single will be out in May. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Soon after completing the shoot of Devara, NTR will join the sets of War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan. War 2 is aimed for August 2025 release.