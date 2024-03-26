x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News > NTR and team wraps up Goa schedule

NTR and team wraps up Goa schedule

Published on March 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo FL: Nikhil & Sudheer Varma gear up for a hattrick blockbuster
image
Telangana Congress Party Unhappy with Tollywood
image
NTR about the Myth Breaker of SS Rajamouli
image
Tamil producer’s big satire on Prakash Raj

NTR and team wraps up Goa schedule

Spread the love

Young Tiger NTR and Koratal Siva are working for the second time and their attempt Devara is a pan-Indian film made on a massive budget. A short schedule of Devara was planned in Goa and it was wrapped as per the plan. A song on NTR, Janhvi Kapoor along with some talkie part is shot in this Goan schedule. The team will return back to Hyderabad today and Koratala Siva is planning a long schedule of the film in April and it will happen in and around Hyderabad.

Devara is announced in two parts and the first installment will release in October. Janhvi Kapoor is making her Tollywood debut with Devara. Anirudh scores the music and the first single will be out in May. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Soon after completing the shoot of Devara, NTR will join the sets of War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan. War 2 is aimed for August 2025 release.

Next Srinu Vaitla working on Venky 2 Previous Taapsee Pannu is now Married
else

TRENDING

image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo FL: Nikhil & Sudheer Varma gear up for a hattrick blockbuster
image
NTR about the Myth Breaker of SS Rajamouli

Latest

image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo FL: Nikhil & Sudheer Varma gear up for a hattrick blockbuster
image
Telangana Congress Party Unhappy with Tollywood
image
NTR about the Myth Breaker of SS Rajamouli
image
Tamil producer’s big satire on Prakash Raj

Most Read

image
Telangana Congress Party Unhappy with Tollywood
image
Telangana Government Issues New Ordinance to Legalise Hydra
image
Narendra Modi Slams Congress

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit