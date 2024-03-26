x
Home > Movie News > Srinu Vaitla working on Venky 2

Srinu Vaitla working on Venky 2

Published on March 26, 2024 by ratnasri

Srinu Vaitla working on Venky 2

Srinu Vaitla has directed some of the comic entertainers in Telugu cinema. After delivering a series of debacles, he has been struggling for a comeback. Venky is one of the best films in his career and the film also minted good money in the recent re-release. On the ocassion of Venky completing 20 years, Srinu Vaitla announced that he is working on the script of the sequel. He made this statement during a recent interview. He also said that he would narrate it to Ravi Teja soon.

Before this, Srinu Vaitla has to deliver a super hit with his next film. He is working with Gopichand and the new schedule of the film will start in Hyderabad very soon. If Gopichand’s film will end up impressive, Srinu Vaitla can collaborate with Ravi Teja for Venky 2. Ravi Teja too is in struggling phase but he has several films lined up. He is shooting for Harish Shankar’s Mr Bachchan and the film releases this year.

Hope Srinu Vaitla bounces back and gears up for Venky 2 soon.

