Home > Movie News > Official: Game Changer first single Announcement

Official: Game Changer first single Announcement

Published on March 26, 2024 by ratnasri

Official: Game Changer first single Announcement

Spread the love

There has been a huge delay in the first single announcement of Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the real reasons were not disclosed. The first single Jaragandi was also leaked online and now on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers made an official announcement after all the hurdles are cleared. Jaragandi lyrical song will be out tomorrow at 9 AM and a beautiful poster featuring Ram Charan is released. Thaman scored the music for this Shankar directorial. Game Changer is a political drama and Charan plays a dual role.

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Srikanth, Sunil, Anjali will be seen in other important roles. Dil Raju is the producer and the film’s release date is yet to be announced. The film is rumored to release by the end of this year and Charan will complete his shoot by the end of April and he will move on to Buchi Babu’s sports drama.

