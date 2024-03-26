x
Hrithik Roshan to take up Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan to take up Krrish 4

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan are all set to reunite for Krrish 4 after a long gap. Hrithik Roshan announced the project in 2021 with a short video byte but he was busy with several other films. After completing the current schedules of War 2, Hrithik Roshan will participate in the script sessions along with his father and the team of writers. The entire scriptwork of Krrish 4 will be completed this year and the shooting commences next year. The film will be made on a lavish scale and is the most expensive film of the franchise.

Krrish is a superhero film and the first installment released in 2003 and it was titled Koi Mil Gaya. Then, the second installment titled Krrish released in 2006. Krrish 3 released in 2013 and all the films ended up as money spinners. Rakesh Roshan himself produced all these films. Krrish 4 will be bigger considering the craze of the superhero films and the technology involved. More announcements will be made soon.

