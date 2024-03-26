Mythri Movie Makers back to top Slot in Telugu

Spread the love

Mythri Movie Makers emerged as one of the top production houses of Telugu cinema in no time and they produced films with all the top actors. Expanding their business, Mythri Movie Makers is now planning films with Ajith, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol and other stars. They are completely focused on Pushpa: The Rule and there are reports that Pushpa 3 is in the making. The production house is now gearing up to produce some of the biggest projects of India. Ram Charan’s next film directed by Buchi Babu will be co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers along with Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.

Mythri Movie Makers is bringing back the combo of Rangasthalam and the film starts next year. Mythri Movie Makers will produce NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film. This will be made in two parts and happens to be an action drama. Pan-Indian star Prabhas allocated dates for Mythri Movie Makers and Hanu Raghavapudi will direct a periodic love story with action. The filming starts next year after Prabhas completes his current films. Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is aimed for summer 2025 release.

Mythri Movie Makers also has commitments from Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nani, Naga Chaitanya and other actors. More than 20 directors from Telugu cinema are paid hefty advances and the projects will be announced soon. Mythri Movie Makers is now on the top slot with back-to-back biggies.