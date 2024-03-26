Spread the love

Assuring the youth of signing the file for Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) within 60 days of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coming to power to fill all the vacant teacher posts in the State, TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday promised to provide 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.

“Till you get jobs you will be paid Rs 3,000 each per month as unemployment allowance,” Chandrababu Naidu told a meeting of the youth at Kuppam, the headquarters of his home constituency. Stating that if the present DSC is continued further, Chandrababu Naidu said that these mischievous persons will again manage everything and will appoint their own people without giving the opportunity for the eligible candidates. The Election Commission should look into this matter, he said.

Promising to transform Kuppam as a knowledge hub, Chandrababu Naidu said that all the courses will be introduced in Dravida University after a cleansing operation of the institute. The former chief minister cautioned the people of the State that if the YSRCP is back in power there will be no safety and security for the properties of anyone.

“The enthusiasm in all of you reminds me my old days as I have come into politics as a student leader. I really feel proud of you,” Mr Chandrababu told the meeting. Making it clear that he always reposes faith in the youth force, he said he always works for the future of the younger generations. Where the youth is strong success will be there, he felt.

“The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and the TDP founder, late NT Rama Rao, all of them were born in a middle-class families and I too come with the same background born in a middle-class farmers family. If the youth is given proper education they will rule the whole world,” he said.

Recalling that people had made fun of him when he announced that an electronic exchange will be set up, Chandrababu Naidu said that he had proved it and a new telecommunication system was introduced with deregulation. Expressing concern that there are no investments or employment opportunities in the State in the past five years, he said that the youth is migrating to other States or even countries. The time has come to send home this destroying face who damaged the lives of the youth, he stated.

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a master in cheating, he said and asked the youth whether any job calendar has been released in the last five years or any DSC has been conducted as promised. The only goal of Jagan to mint thousands of crores while encourage those robbers who follow him to earn hundreds of crores but the youth should get only Rs 5,000 per month, Chandrababu Naidu remarked.

Making an appeal to the youth to think about their future and the progress of the State, Chandrababu Naidu promised that he will stand by them. “I am assuring you all that I will take care of your future and you should topple the YSRCP in these elections and tell the people the facts,” he told the youth.

Pointing out how this Government has resorted to massive irregularities in the Group-1 exams of the APPSC, he said that the ruling dispensation has sold the posts causing deep displeasure among those eligible candidates. Recalling how he had toured the whole world to invite investments to the State, he said Kia car manufacturing unit is set upon in Ananthapur district while this Government has chased out the existing units like Jockey and Amar Rajaa Batteries.

“While I have provided job opportunities for the youth, Jagan is indulging in scam after scam. The YSRCP leaders have been looting the granite industry here. If this is the situation in Kuppam you can imagine the condition of the whole State,” Chandrababu Naidu said. If the technology goes into the hands of evil-designers the whole State will suffer and the Land Titling Act is aimed at this, he added.

If the YSRCP is back in power the owners of properties should forget about their own assets, Chandrababu Naidu said and made an appeal to the youth to bury the YSRCP. He promised to bring the State back on track and the coming NDA government will certainly do justice to Muslims too.

Recalling how the earlier TDP regimes had worked for the welfare of the Muslim community in the State, Chandrababu Naidu clarified that the TDP has entered into an alliance with the BJP and the Jana Sena keeping in view the future of the State. “If there is no cooperation from the Centre it is difficult to take the State on the progressive path,” he added.

Stating that Amaravathi has been completely damaged, the TDP supremo said that farmers suicides are rising while atrocities on women too are going up. “I am not working for winning more number of seats but only for the future of the State. I am promising you that I will certainly take the State forward though the flags of the three parties are different but the agenda is same,” Chandrababu Naidu observed.