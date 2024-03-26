NBK110: Akhanda 2 on Cards

Spread the love

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a break from films and he is focused on AP politics. He is contesting as an MLA from Hindupur constituency. The veteran actor is shooting for his next film directed by Bobby. The filming resumes post summer and the makers are keen to release this untitled film during Dasara season. Balakrishna has been in talks with various directors and his next film is now almost confirmed. He will team up with his lucky director and mass helmer Boyapati Srinu.Though they had plans to work on a political drama, Balakrishna preferred Akhanda 2 and the scriptwork is happening currently.

Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta will produce this prestigious film on 14 Reels Plus banner and the filming starts during the second half of 2024. Boyapati is busy with the script currently. An official announcement will be made soon. Balakrishna is also in talks with young directors like Prashanth Varma and others.