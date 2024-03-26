x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Last minute tensions for Family Star

Last minute tensions for Family Star

Published on March 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Nithiin, Vikram, PrimeShow Combo Very Much On
image
Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj sets new Benchmarks
image
Darshan’s weird acts in Bengaluru Prison
image
Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief: Government Reaches 98% of Victims”
image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam

Last minute tensions for Family Star

Spread the love

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star is announced for April 5th release. Parasuram is the director and the filming got completed sometime ago. The final mixing and the re-recording work of the film is still going on. Though the film will release as per the plan, the team is working round the clock to complete all the pending works. The film’s music composer Gopi Sundar is working on the background score and the final mixing for the second half is due. The DI works of the film too are going on and they will complete at the last minute.

The content to the USA has to be dispatched in advance. The film’s producer Dil Raju has closed all the theatrical and non-theatrical deals as per the buzz surrounding the film. Family Star will have a huge advantage as there are no other prominent releases around. There are a number of holidays apart from the summer season near to the release of Family Star which is an added advantage. A decent talk for the film can make the film work big at the box-office.

Next There is no peace in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh Previous NBK110: Akhanda 2 on Cards
else

TRENDING

image
Nithiin, Vikram, PrimeShow Combo Very Much On
image
Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj sets new Benchmarks
image
Darshan’s weird acts in Bengaluru Prison

Latest

image
Nithiin, Vikram, PrimeShow Combo Very Much On
image
Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj sets new Benchmarks
image
Darshan’s weird acts in Bengaluru Prison
image
Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief: Government Reaches 98% of Victims”
image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief: Government Reaches 98% of Victims”
image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
Is Congress Govt turning Musi issue into ‘Nalgonda Vs Hyderabad’ conflict?

Related Articles

Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics