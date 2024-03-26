Last minute tensions for Family Star

Spread the love

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star is announced for April 5th release. Parasuram is the director and the filming got completed sometime ago. The final mixing and the re-recording work of the film is still going on. Though the film will release as per the plan, the team is working round the clock to complete all the pending works. The film’s music composer Gopi Sundar is working on the background score and the final mixing for the second half is due. The DI works of the film too are going on and they will complete at the last minute.

The content to the USA has to be dispatched in advance. The film’s producer Dil Raju has closed all the theatrical and non-theatrical deals as per the buzz surrounding the film. Family Star will have a huge advantage as there are no other prominent releases around. There are a number of holidays apart from the summer season near to the release of Family Star which is an added advantage. A decent talk for the film can make the film work big at the box-office.