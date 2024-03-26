x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News > There is no peace in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh

There is no peace in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh

Published on March 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj sets new Benchmarks
image
Darshan’s weird acts in Bengaluru Prison
image
Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief: Government Reaches 98% of Victims”
image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
TANA President Files Lawsuit Over Improper Conference Appointment

There is no peace in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh

Spread the love

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said that there was no peace in Andhra Pradesh during chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime. He said that people have lost peace and were all living under the grip of fear.

He said that the ruling YSR Congress leaders and activists have become terrorists. He alleged that the YSR Congress activists and leaders were resorting to violence and terrorising the people. He cited the example of an attack on temple priests in Kakinada.

Lokesh said that the attack exposed the violent nature of the ruling party. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were attacking people, threatening them and even causing physical assault. He wanted people to get rid of the YSR Congress from the state. He made an appeal to the people to defeat the YSR Congress in the coming general election.

Lokesh also blamed the ruling party leaders for grabbing lands and properties of the people across the state. He said that they have looted Visakhapatnam and were now spreading to other parts of the state. He wanted the people to keep a check on these anti-social elements.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was encouraging such attacks across the state. The ruling party leaders have no check as the police remain mute spectators. He wanted the state to be free from such anti-social elements. The TDP and the NDA government in the state would put an end to these anti-social activities after the elections.

He questioned the ruling party leadership for the attack on temple priests. He said that the priests are known for their silent work and wondered what they had done to the ruling party leaders to attack them.

Lokesh wanted the state police to take action against the persons responsible for the attack on the priests. He wanted the police to stop working as the agents of the ruling party. He said that the peoples’ government is going to come in just two months. He wanted the police to correct themselves at least now.

Next Naidu promises Handri water for Kuppam in one year Previous Last minute tensions for Family Star
else

TRENDING

image
Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj sets new Benchmarks
image
Darshan’s weird acts in Bengaluru Prison
image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package

Latest

image
Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj sets new Benchmarks
image
Darshan’s weird acts in Bengaluru Prison
image
Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief: Government Reaches 98% of Victims”
image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
TANA President Files Lawsuit Over Improper Conference Appointment

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief: Government Reaches 98% of Victims”
image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
Is Congress Govt turning Musi issue into ‘Nalgonda Vs Hyderabad’ conflict?

Related Articles

Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics