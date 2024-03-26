There is no peace in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh

Spread the love

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said that there was no peace in Andhra Pradesh during chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime. He said that people have lost peace and were all living under the grip of fear.

He said that the ruling YSR Congress leaders and activists have become terrorists. He alleged that the YSR Congress activists and leaders were resorting to violence and terrorising the people. He cited the example of an attack on temple priests in Kakinada.

Lokesh said that the attack exposed the violent nature of the ruling party. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were attacking people, threatening them and even causing physical assault. He wanted people to get rid of the YSR Congress from the state. He made an appeal to the people to defeat the YSR Congress in the coming general election.

Lokesh also blamed the ruling party leaders for grabbing lands and properties of the people across the state. He said that they have looted Visakhapatnam and were now spreading to other parts of the state. He wanted the people to keep a check on these anti-social elements.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was encouraging such attacks across the state. The ruling party leaders have no check as the police remain mute spectators. He wanted the state to be free from such anti-social elements. The TDP and the NDA government in the state would put an end to these anti-social activities after the elections.

He questioned the ruling party leadership for the attack on temple priests. He said that the priests are known for their silent work and wondered what they had done to the ruling party leaders to attack them.

Lokesh wanted the state police to take action against the persons responsible for the attack on the priests. He wanted the police to stop working as the agents of the ruling party. He said that the peoples’ government is going to come in just two months. He wanted the police to correct themselves at least now.