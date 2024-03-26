Naidu promises Handri water for Kuppam in one year

Spread the love

TDP supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday promised to complete the Handri-Neeva project works and will supply water to Kuppam within one year of the NDA forming the government in the State.

Chandrababu Naidu visited the Handri-Neeva branch canal works at Rajupeta in Kuppam Assembly segment. Later, he told media persons that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has simply pressed the button after supplying water through a tanker to the canal like a cinema setting. The canal dried up by the same evening and the gates were taken away by the officials the same day. Even the film directors were shocked to see these settings which were removed overnight, Chandrababu Naidu remarked in a sarcastic way.

“How this Chief Minister, who transported people by buses for his meetings and arrived here by helicopter after setting up two helipads here can defeat me. Are you not ashamed to cheat people who are disgusted at your cheap politics,” Chandrababu Naidu asked Jagan. The Chief Minister always feels insecure as the trees are cut if he travels by road even for a km, he added.

Jagan has resorted to all kinds of atrocities in the State and his photos appear on every document, Chandrababu Naidu said, adding that taking advantage of this the officials are manipulating the documents. Since Jagan is misusing the public money he should be punished in the people’s court, Chandrababu Naidu said and demanded that the mobile phones of the volunteers be seized as they are collecting the personal details of every citizen and passing these details to I-PAC.

Reminding how he has developed Kuppam, the former chief minister said that he has also taken measures for the development of Pulivendula. But Jagan has destroyed everything. Cautioning the locals that the YSRCP leaders are planning to illegally grab the lands of Lord Basaveswara at Gundisettypalle, Chandrababu Naidu said that YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, is the global figure for criminal world who always passes the buck on others for the crime that he commits.

“Till the people revolt themselves these leaders continue their atrocities. If anyone votes for the YSRCP he or she will be doing injustice to their own families. All the buttons pressed by Jagan and the GOs issued by him are all dummies only to damage the lives of the innocent people. But once the NDA is into power in these elections all these issues will be resolved,” Chandrababu Naidu maintained.