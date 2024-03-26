Spread the love

In the YSRCP rule there is no security even for the properties of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, TDP official spokesman, Neelayapalem Vijaykumar, said on Tuesday stating that Executive Officer (EO) of the TTD, Dharma Reddy, and chairman, Karunakar Reddy, with the unilateral decisions are giving contracts to their own persons thus mining huge amount of money as commissions.

Vijaykumar asked the EO and the Chairman as to why the details of the TTD are not uploaded on the official website and are keeping everything as a secret. On their women they have announced that the provisions of the Right to Information Act are not applicable to the TTD, he said and asked should they not disclose the details to the pilgrims who are donating huge amounts of funds to the temple.

Observing that there is no transparency in the financial matters of the TTD after Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has been appointed as Chairman, Vijaykumar said that even those issues discussed at the TTD Trust Board meeting are not being revealed. Even the Centre has been uploading all the GOs on the website, why is the TTD failing in it, he asked.

The Trust Board meetings are held once in a month generally but after Karunakar Reddy has become the chairman the meetings are held for every 15 days only to clear the contracts for their own people, he remarked. Contracts worth about Rs 1300 cr have been sanctioned within three months of Karunakar Reddy becoming the Chairman of the TTD, that too without any links with the budget only to get commissions, he said.

The son of Karunakar Reddy is the Tirupati candidate from the YSRCP in these elections In the guise of development he is now misusing the TTD funds, Vijaykumar said giving the details of the funds allocated for various works. The TTD leader expressed surprise that instead of taking stringent action against the TTD EO for misusing the funds and for violating the guidelines, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has written to Union Minister, Rajnath Singh, with a request to extend the term of the EO in State service, he said.

Demanding the Election Commission to focus on this, Vijaykumar wanted the poll panel to remove the TTD Chairman from the post at least till the elections and also transfer the EO immediately.