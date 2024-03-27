Manjummel Boys To Thrill In Summer

Spread the love

The much-celebrated Malayalam film of the year, Manjummel Boys is finally getting its release in Telugu states soon. Here’s when you can watch this survival thriller that undoubtedly changed the course of cinema this year.

Directed by Chidambaram, Manjummel Boys was a big hit in Tamil as well. Telugu audiences have been waiting eagerly for the Telugu release. In fact, the story will connect to Telugu audiences as well. Mythri Movie Makers grabbed the Telugu rights and they announced to release of the movie with the same title in the summer on April 6th. Buzz is multiplied with Tollywood’s successful production and distribution house bringing it in Telugu.

The film starring an ensemble cast of actors like Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, showcases the true incident that occurred in 2006 at Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu.

Manjummel Boys became the first ever Malayalam film to enter the 200 crore club, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. It also became the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2024, to date.