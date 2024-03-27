x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Manjummel Boys To Thrill In Summer

Manjummel Boys To Thrill In Summer

Published on March 27, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
image
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores
image
Swag Movie Success Meet
image
Why is Samantha not signing Telugu films?

Manjummel Boys To Thrill In Summer

Spread the love

The much-celebrated Malayalam film of the year, Manjummel Boys is finally getting its release in Telugu states soon. Here’s when you can watch this survival thriller that undoubtedly changed the course of cinema this year.

Directed by Chidambaram, Manjummel Boys was a big hit in Tamil as well. Telugu audiences have been waiting eagerly for the Telugu release. In fact, the story will connect to Telugu audiences as well. Mythri Movie Makers grabbed the Telugu rights and they announced to release of the movie with the same title in the summer on April 6th. Buzz is multiplied with Tollywood’s successful production and distribution house bringing it in Telugu.

The film starring an ensemble cast of actors like Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, showcases the true incident that occurred in 2006 at Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu.

Manjummel Boys became the first ever Malayalam film to enter the 200 crore club, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. It also became the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2024, to date.

Next Jaragandi from Game Changer: Mass Feast Previous No security even for Lord Venkateswara properties in YSRCP rule, says Vijaykumar
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
image
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
image
Why is Samantha not signing Telugu films?

Latest

image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
image
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores
image
Swag Movie Success Meet
image
Why is Samantha not signing Telugu films?

Most Read

image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores
image
Hyderabad Apartments Face Costly Power Upgrade Dilemma
image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation

Related Articles

Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event Samantha at Jigra Pre release event Jigra Pre release event Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio