Jaragandi from Game Changer: Mass Feast

Jaragandi from Game Changer: Mass Feast

Published on March 27, 2024

Jaragandi from Game Changer: Mass Feast

Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday today and the team of Game Changer released the first single Jaragandi from the film. Jaragandi is an out-and-out mass number shot in a massive set which is quite colourful. Prabhudeva composed the song and Ram Charan, Kiara Advani are quite energetic throughout. Thaman comes up with a good and peppy mass number for Ram Charan. Ananta Sriram’s lyrics are catchy and well written. Jaragandi is a feast for fans and is a perfect birthday gift from Ram Charan for the Mega fans. The makers spent lavishly on the song and it is visible.

Right from the costumes to his body language, director Shankar took special care of Ram Charan. The actor too is seen doing mass moves in Jaragandi. The song lives up to the expectations and is worth waiting for. The makers are yet to announce the release date. As per the speculations, Game Changer will release during the last quarter of the year. Dil Raju is the producer and Game Changer is a political drama loaded with a good dose of action.

