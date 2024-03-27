Sukumar silently wrapping Pushpa 3

Spread the love

After Pushpa: The Rise was shaping up well, Allu Arjun and Sukumar decided to go with the sequel Pushpa: The Rule and it is under shoot. Sukumar is one director who develops and improves his script on the sets. The ideas got bigger and the span of Pushpa: The Rule became vast. The duo realized that Pushpa: The Rule cannot be told in a single part. Sukumar started expanding the script and it is how Pushpa 3 got materialized. Sukumar also started shooting for some of the portions of Pushpa 3 and this news is kept under wraps.

The major part of filming of Pushpa: The Rule is already completed. The editing work is going on. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are targeting to complete the shoot of Pushpa 3 by October and the film is aimed for summer 2025 release. Allu Arjun has other projects lined up and Sukumar too has to move for Ram Charan’s film next year. Hence, they are keen to complete the shooting portions of Pushpa 3 at the earliest. Mythri Movie Makers are funding the project and they are happy that the third part is under making as they can do exceptional business for the crazy franchise. Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar will share the profits from Pushpa: The Rule and Pushpa 3.