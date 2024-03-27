x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Sukumar silently wrapping Pushpa 3

Sukumar silently wrapping Pushpa 3

Published on March 27, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
MP Kiran Reddy highlights neglect of Telangana under PMAY
image
Yash’s Toxic is not Shelved
image
Singham Again Trailer is Highly Explosive
image
Ratan Tata condemns rumors about his health condition
image
Diwali 2024: Four Releases on Cards

Sukumar silently wrapping Pushpa 3

Spread the love

After Pushpa: The Rise was shaping up well, Allu Arjun and Sukumar decided to go with the sequel Pushpa: The Rule and it is under shoot. Sukumar is one director who develops and improves his script on the sets. The ideas got bigger and the span of Pushpa: The Rule became vast. The duo realized that Pushpa: The Rule cannot be told in a single part. Sukumar started expanding the script and it is how Pushpa 3 got materialized. Sukumar also started shooting for some of the portions of Pushpa 3 and this news is kept under wraps.

The major part of filming of Pushpa: The Rule is already completed. The editing work is going on. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are targeting to complete the shoot of Pushpa 3 by October and the film is aimed for summer 2025 release. Allu Arjun has other projects lined up and Sukumar too has to move for Ram Charan’s film next year. Hence, they are keen to complete the shooting portions of Pushpa 3 at the earliest. Mythri Movie Makers are funding the project and they are happy that the third part is under making as they can do exceptional business for the crazy franchise. Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar will share the profits from Pushpa: The Rule and Pushpa 3.

Next Ram Charan’s Devotional Birthday Previous Jaragandi from Game Changer: Mass Feast
else

TRENDING

image
Yash’s Toxic is not Shelved
image
Singham Again Trailer is Highly Explosive
image
Diwali 2024: Four Releases on Cards

Latest

image
MP Kiran Reddy highlights neglect of Telangana under PMAY
image
Yash’s Toxic is not Shelved
image
Singham Again Trailer is Highly Explosive
image
Ratan Tata condemns rumors about his health condition
image
Diwali 2024: Four Releases on Cards

Most Read

image
MP Kiran Reddy highlights neglect of Telangana under PMAY
image
Ratan Tata condemns rumors about his health condition
image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured

Related Articles

Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills