Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Home > Movie News > Ram Charan’s Devotional Birthday

Published on March 27, 2024 by ratnasri

MP Kiran Reddy highlights neglect of Telangana under PMAY
Yash's Toxic is not Shelved
Singham Again Trailer is Highly Explosive
Ratan Tata condemns rumors about his health condition
Diwali 2024: Four Releases on Cards

Ram Charan’s Devotional Birthday

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday and the first single Jaragandi from Game Changer is out and it is a perfect feast for his fans. Ram Charan is a family man and he loves to spend time with his family. This birthday is quite special for Charan as he is a proud father. Ram Charan along with Upasana and their daughter Kin Klara paid their visit to Lord Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. The couple flew to Tirupathi in a special flight last evening and visited the temple this morning and offered prayers.

When several top actors are holidaying abroad for their birthdays, Ram Charan kept it simple and had a devotional birthday. Ram Charan is lining up several interesting films and he is in plans to work without breaks. After completing Game Changer, he will start the shoot of Buchi Babu’s film. He will work with Sukumar in his next film and the shoot commences next year. Game Changer is gearing up for 2024 release.

Next Lokesh confident of Jagan’s defeat Previous Sukumar silently wrapping Pushpa 3
Yash's Toxic is not Shelved
Singham Again Trailer is Highly Explosive
Diwali 2024: Four Releases on Cards

MP Kiran Reddy highlights neglect of Telangana under PMAY
Yash's Toxic is not Shelved
Singham Again Trailer is Highly Explosive
Ratan Tata condemns rumors about his health condition
Diwali 2024: Four Releases on Cards

MP Kiran Reddy highlights neglect of Telangana under PMAY
Ratan Tata condemns rumors about his health condition
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured

