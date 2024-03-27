Ram Charan’s Devotional Birthday

Spread the love

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday and the first single Jaragandi from Game Changer is out and it is a perfect feast for his fans. Ram Charan is a family man and he loves to spend time with his family. This birthday is quite special for Charan as he is a proud father. Ram Charan along with Upasana and their daughter Kin Klara paid their visit to Lord Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. The couple flew to Tirupathi in a special flight last evening and visited the temple this morning and offered prayers.

When several top actors are holidaying abroad for their birthdays, Ram Charan kept it simple and had a devotional birthday. Ram Charan is lining up several interesting films and he is in plans to work without breaks. After completing Game Changer, he will start the shoot of Buchi Babu’s film. He will work with Sukumar in his next film and the shoot commences next year. Game Changer is gearing up for 2024 release.