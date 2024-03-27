Lokesh confident of Jagan’s defeat

Spread the love

As the people of the State, who are fed up with the five-year atrocious rule, have already decided to confine Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to the Tadepalle palace, he is now trying to manipulate the public opinion with cheap politics, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday.

Since the YSRCP leaders have already come to a decision that it is not possible to win the polls they are now making attempts to lure the electorate by offering some gifts, remarked Lokesh in a press note released here after a truck carrying this material.

The local officials have seized a dump consisting of 52 varieties of material including wrist watches, speakers and cookers from a godown in Renigunta which belongs to Chandragiri MLA, Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy, that is to be distributed to the voters across the State, Mr Lokesh said.

No doubt, this dump of the YSRCP has been seized after a complaint has been lodged by the TDP, Lokesh said and asked who will seize the dump of the huge amount of money minted by Jagan by looting the natural resources like the sand, land and liquor, which is ready for distribution in these elections.

“Jagan should realise the fact that he will not win the elections even if he distributes one kg gold for every house as it is not possible for him to face the people who are very angry at him,” Lokesh remarked.