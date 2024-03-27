x
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Exclusive: Sandeep Reddy to produce Telugu Films

Published on March 27, 2024 by

Exclusive: Sandeep Reddy to produce Telugu Films

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a sensation in Indian cinema. His films Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal are massive money spinners and these films have taken Sandeep Reddy to the next level. He is occupied with several biggies and he will soon work with Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun respectively. He is also sharing the profits from his films apart from taking huge remuneration. Now, Sandeep Reddy is in plans to produce content driven films in Telugu. His brother Pranay Reddy will overlook the production responsibilities.

Sandeep Reddy leased out an office space in Hyderabad and a team was hired to finalize the scripts. Sandeep Reddy will take the final call after his team locks the scripts. He is keen to introduce young and talented directors in Telugu. For now, nothing has been finalized. Sandeep Reddy is keen to announce a couple of projects before the end of 2024 in Telugu. He is currently working on the script of Spirit featuring Prabhas in the lead role. The filming starts in October and Prabhas essays the role of a cop in this actioner.

