TDP activists catch huge dump of ruling YSRCP material

Spread the love

In a dramatic turn of events, Telugudesam Party activists in Srikalahasti assembly constituency have caught a huge dump of material worth Rs. 50 crores related to the ruling YSRCP.

Three trucks were loaded fully with material outside the godown in old airport road in Renigunta, a small town in Srikalahasti Assembly segment. TDP activists immediately raised a complaint at around 2 PM in the afternoon on Election Commission’s recently introduced app C-Vigil.

However, Telugudesam Party leaders Bojjala Sudhakar Reddy, Srikalahasti TDP incharge,. Pulivarthi Nani, Chandragiri TDP incharge and Narsimha Yadav, TDP leader had raided the godown premises and found a notebook containing details of to whom the material was sent across the State.

The material included wrist watches with YSRCP Chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s picture, sarees, dummy EVMs, cookers, umbrellas, speakers, dashboard flag stands, grinders, cookers, etc, among other consumer durables.

TDP leaders allege that there are other four godowns dumped with such material to lure the voters in favour of YSRCP. TDP leaders lament about the lukewarm response from the local Election officials including district collector and district Superintendent of Police (SP).

The godown was videographed and locked by the revenue officials saying that they will come back tomorrow. Meanwhile, TDP leaders allege that local officials are working in favour of the ruling YSRCP leaders like Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Biyappu Madhusudhan Reddy