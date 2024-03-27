Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari ties the Knot

Spread the love

Actor Siddharth who has been in a relationship with several actresses in the past has been dating Bollywood beauty Aditi Rao Hydari from some time. The duo fell in love during the shoot of Maha Samudram and they are spotted together several times in public places. As per the update, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari got married today in Srirangapur’s Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple located in Wanaparthy district of Telangana. The wedding happened without any noise. Aditi Rao Hydari’s forefathers are from the region and the wedding took place as per their tradition.

Both Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are living together in Mumbai from a long time. They are not left with great offers. Siddharth’s last film Chithha is a super hit at the Tamil box-office. The actor is yet to announce his next film. Aditi Rao Hydari has completed a couple of web-based projects recently. The newly wed couple are yet to make an official announcement about their wedding.