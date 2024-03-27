Crazy stuff in Tillu Square

Spread the love

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming entertainer Tillu Square is high on expectations. The film targets youth and is having a huge advantage as it releases during the summer holiday season. With no films except Family Star, Tillu Square can have a dream run if the word of mouth is decent. During the promotional interviews, Siddhu said that Tillu Square will have some crazy stuff with a lot of surprises. He said that Tillu Square first half and second half will be equally entertaining and engaging. “Tillu Square has a kickass story, a crazy interval bang, a great surprise in the pre-climax and the climax episode will be shocking. On the whole, Tillu Square will have solid elements” told Siddhu.

Tillu Square is directed by Mallik Ram and Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameshwaran are the lead actors. The film is expected to have a huge dose of steamy episodes between the lead actors as per the released content. The romance, chemistry between the lead actors and Siddhu’s dialogue diction along with the entertainment are the expected highlights of Tillu Square. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments and it is slated for Friday release.