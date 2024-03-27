x
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Home > Movie News > Crazy stuff in Tillu Square

Crazy stuff in Tillu Square

Published on March 27, 2024 by

MP Kiran Reddy highlights neglect of Telangana under PMAY
Yash’s Toxic is not Shelved
Singham Again Trailer is Highly Explosive
Ratan Tata condemns rumors about his health condition
Diwali 2024: Four Releases on Cards

Crazy stuff in Tillu Square

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming entertainer Tillu Square is high on expectations. The film targets youth and is having a huge advantage as it releases during the summer holiday season. With no films except Family Star, Tillu Square can have a dream run if the word of mouth is decent. During the promotional interviews, Siddhu said that Tillu Square will have some crazy stuff with a lot of surprises. He said that Tillu Square first half and second half will be equally entertaining and engaging. “Tillu Square has a kickass story, a crazy interval bang, a great surprise in the pre-climax and the climax episode will be shocking. On the whole, Tillu Square will have solid elements” told Siddhu.

Tillu Square is directed by Mallik Ram and Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameshwaran are the lead actors. The film is expected to have a huge dose of steamy episodes between the lead actors as per the released content. The romance, chemistry between the lead actors and Siddhu’s dialogue diction along with the entertainment are the expected highlights of Tillu Square. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments and it is slated for Friday release.

