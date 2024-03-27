x
Home > Movie News > All hurdles cleared for Gopichand's Film

All hurdles cleared for Gopichand’s Film

Published on March 27, 2024

KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

All hurdles cleared for Gopichand’s Film

Tollywood actor Gopichand has been struggling for success. He is working with Srinu Vaitla who is also in a dull phase. Venu Donepudi is making his debut as producer with this actioner and he floated Chitralayam Studios. Soon after completing the first schedule, the film landed in a financial crisis. Harish Peddi from Shine Screens joined the film but the creative differences made him walk out of the film. When the team was in stress, People Media Factory took over the project and the new schedule of the film commenced in Hyderabad today.

People Media Factory and Chitralayam Studios will produce this film and Viswam is the title considered. The film is aimed for a July release. Kavya Thapar is the leading lady and Chaitan Bharadwaj is scoring the music. Srinu Vaitla and his team are in plans to complete the shooting formalities in packed schedules. A short teaser of Viswam will be out for Ugadi. Both Gopichand and Srinu Vaitla have to bounce back with Viswam.

