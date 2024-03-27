Mahesh Babu holidaying in Switzerland

Spread the love

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break and he is working on his looks for his upcoming film. It will be directed by SS Rajamouli and the filming starts in June. Mahesh will sport a new look and the sketches are ready. Mahesh, who loves to holiday, frequently flew to Switzerland along with his entire family. Mahesh Babu has been staying away from social media as he wants to keep his look under wraps. His wife Namrata posted a bunch of pictures from some of the beautiful locations in Switzerland. The family is expected to be back in ten days.

On the other side, Rajamouli is busy with the pre-production work of the film. He is travelling to various countries to finalize the locations. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani will score the music and background score for this untitled film which is a forest adventure.