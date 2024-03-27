x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Mahesh Babu holidaying in Switzerland

Mahesh Babu holidaying in Switzerland

Published on March 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
image
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

Mahesh Babu holidaying in Switzerland

Spread the love

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break and he is working on his looks for his upcoming film. It will be directed by SS Rajamouli and the filming starts in June. Mahesh will sport a new look and the sketches are ready. Mahesh, who loves to holiday, frequently flew to Switzerland along with his entire family. Mahesh Babu has been staying away from social media as he wants to keep his look under wraps. His wife Namrata posted a bunch of pictures from some of the beautiful locations in Switzerland. The family is expected to be back in ten days.

On the other side, Rajamouli is busy with the pre-production work of the film. He is travelling to various countries to finalize the locations. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani will score the music and background score for this untitled film which is a forest adventure.

Next Salaar Worldwide Closing Collections – 2023 South India’s Biggest Grosser Previous All hurdles cleared for Gopichand’s Film
else

TRENDING

image
KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
image
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
image
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

Latest

image
KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
image
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

Most Read

image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Janasena Leader Accuses Visakha Dairy Chairman of Corruption, Demands Investigation

Related Articles

Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits