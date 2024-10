Spread the love

Salaar has ended up its run with a worldwide gross of 617 Cr. Distributor share of the film stands at 302 Cr. All the share numbers are excluding gst. The film is a moderate success at the boxoffice with its best performance coming from Nizam & North America markets. Remaining markets have been decent or just par. Some buyers have faces losses but the production house has compensated them. It’s the highest south indian grosser of 2023 beating Jailer (616 Cr).

Below are the area-wise shares: