Jagan is Seema traitor who destroyed irrigation sector, says Naidu

Terming Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the traitor of Rayalaseema who completely destroyed the irrigation sector, TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday said that though irrigation water is not supplied even a single acre in the past five years, Jagan encouraged free flow of spurious liquor, ganja and other drugs in every village in the State including Rayalaseema.

“My vision is to create assets and increase the revenue of everyone in the State while Jagan always works to loot the people only to fill his own pockets,” observed Chandrababu Naidu at the Praja Galam public meeting at Palamaner in Chittoor district. Assuring the people to initiate measures to increase the revenue of every person in the State by implementing the Super Six, the former chief minister expressed concern that Jagan is spoiling the future of the youth by supplying spurious liquor, ganja and other drugs only to mint money.

Chandrababu Naidu alerted the people to get ready as the time has come to put an end to this wicked and cruel force. “Everyone is ready to defeat the YSRCP, including the farmers who are not getting even the subsidies and Minimum Support Price for any farm product,” he added. Asking the people whether the drip-irrigation has come, or the projects are completed, Chandrababu Naidu said that as the chief minister of the State he has taken measures to complete 90 per cent of the Handri-Neeva works.

The employees are not getting their salaries on time while the pensioners too are not getting their pensions every month, he said and stated that no loans for BC, SCs and STs through their respective welfare corporations. Asking the people to think what is that they have lost, Chandrababu Naidu said that this psycho has destroyed all the sections.

Informing the people how the TDP regime has taken steps to develop the State, including irrigation projects nearing completion, Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to welcome this masked hero with empty roads as he is out to move among the people now. “If you welcome Jagan or extend support you are doing great injustice to your own family as Jagan has no right to move on Rayalaseema roads since he cheated the people of the region,” the TDP supremo remarked.

Promising to supply water to every acre after the NDA forms the coming government, Chandrababu Naidu said that steps will be taken to supply even the Godavari waters to this region. The YSRCP leaders are resorting to misinformation campaigns on social media too, he told the Rayalaseema people to question Jagan on what he has done for them.

Expressing satisfaction that the Praja Galam that he launched at Palamaner on Wednesday as his election campaign is a big hit, he said that the massive gathering clearly reflects the kind of affection that they have for him as even in scorching Sun so many people have turned out. “The YSRCP should be thrown into the Bay of Bengal,” he said.

Assuring the people that he will utilise all his resources to create assets and provide huge employment opportunities to the youth, Chandrababu Naidu said that Rs 15,000 will be paid for every woman between the age group of 18 to 59 on the first of every month and education facilities will be created sufficiently while three free gas cylinders will be supplied to every house per year under Deepam scheme.

Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that free bus facility will be provided for women in the State and Rs 20,000 each will be paid for farmers under Annadata scheme besides extending subsidies. “It is my duty to provide 20 lakh job opportunities to the youth in the coming five years and till they get employment Rs 3,000 each will be paid per month on the first of every month as unemployment allowance,” the former chief minister said.

The TDP supremo also assured of providing various facilities to different sections of society and said that the power charges too will be regularised immediately after the NDA forms the government besides eliminating drugs from the State within 100 days of coming to power. Jagan has borrowed Rs 12 lakh cr and there is no revenue from any sector, Chandrababu Naidu regretted and made an appeal to the people to reject the amount that the YSRCP leaders are going to offer for every voter.