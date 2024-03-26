YVS Chowdary making a Comeback

Spread the love

YVS Chowdary has delivered a series of super hits and he is also successful as a producer. A series of debacles made him workless. He is working on a script from the past couple of years from the USA. The latest news is that YVS Chowdary is all set to make his comeback and he will introduce the son of late Nandamuri Janakiram as the lead actor. Nandamuri Janakiram is the elder son of Late Nandamuri Harikrishna and he passed away in a road accident years ago.

YVS Chowdary shared a great bonding with Harikrishna and they worked in films like Seetharama Raju, Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo and Seethayya. The final script of the film is locked and YVS Chowdary conducted a looktest recently. An official announcement will be made very soon and the shoot commences this year. YVS Chowdary earlier introduced actors like Venkat, Ram and Sai Dharam Tej with his films.