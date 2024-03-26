x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News > YVS Chowdary making a Comeback

YVS Chowdary making a Comeback

Published on March 26, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
NTR about the Myth Breaker of SS Rajamouli
image
Tamil producer’s big satire on Prakash Raj
image
Prabhas to announce the Title of his Next
image
Buzz: Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam to team up?
image
Shocker: Jani Master’s National Award Cancelled

YVS Chowdary making a Comeback

Spread the love

YVS Chowdary has delivered a series of super hits and he is also successful as a producer. A series of debacles made him workless. He is working on a script from the past couple of years from the USA. The latest news is that YVS Chowdary is all set to make his comeback and he will introduce the son of late Nandamuri Janakiram as the lead actor. Nandamuri Janakiram is the elder son of Late Nandamuri Harikrishna and he passed away in a road accident years ago.

YVS Chowdary shared a great bonding with Harikrishna and they worked in films like Seetharama Raju, Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo and Seethayya. The final script of the film is locked and YVS Chowdary conducted a looktest recently. An official announcement will be made very soon and the shoot commences this year. YVS Chowdary earlier introduced actors like Venkat, Ram and Sai Dharam Tej with his films.

Next Taapsee Pannu is now Married Previous Simbu in talks for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life
else

TRENDING

image
NTR about the Myth Breaker of SS Rajamouli
image
Tamil producer’s big satire on Prakash Raj
image
Prabhas to announce the Title of his Next

Latest

image
NTR about the Myth Breaker of SS Rajamouli
image
Tamil producer’s big satire on Prakash Raj
image
Prabhas to announce the Title of his Next
image
Buzz: Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam to team up?
image
Shocker: Jani Master’s National Award Cancelled

Most Read

image
Telangana Government Issues New Ordinance to Legalise Hydra
image
Narendra Modi Slams Congress
image
Tirumala Temple Ghee Scandal: Unraveling a Web of Corruption

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit