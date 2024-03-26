Simbu in talks for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

Spread the love

Padmashri Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are working again after decades and the film is titled Thug Life. The film has a bunch of talented actors playing prominent roles and the team announced the list long ago. Dulquer Salman and Jayam Ravi walked out of the project citing issues with their dates. The shooting schedules are pushed as Kamal Haasan took a break for the Parliament elections in Tamil Nadu. The shoot resumes post elections and the makers are now finding the right replacement for Dulquer Salman and Jayam Ravi.

As per the update, Simbu is now in talks to play an important role in Thug Life but it is unclear if he is the replacement for Dulquer Salman or Jayam Ravi. The talks are in the final stages. An official announcement will be made soon. Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies are the producers of this high voltage action entertainer. Trisha, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen in other important roles in Thug Life and AR Rahman is the music composer. The film releases next year.