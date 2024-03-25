x
Politics > Naidu promises Rs 4k old age pension

Naidu promises Rs 4k old age pension

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday promised that the TDP government would give Rs 4,000 as old age pension. He further said that the pension would be delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiary.

Addressing the people at Kuppam Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were looting the people in Kuppam. He said that a leader from Punganur had come and settled in Kuppam looting the properties of the people in the town. He said that he would make the Punganuru leader pay everything back to the people once the TDP-Jana Sena and BJP government is formed in the state after the elections.

Chandrababu Naidu said that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is saying why not 175. “I am saying why not Pulivendula?”, he said. He wanted the people to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy in Pulivendula and his YSR Congress in the state.

The TDP chief said that the YSR Congress had taken the state back 30 years. The TDP-led NDA government would put the state on the development track. He wanted the people to understand that the crime rate had increased under the YSR Congress rule. The sale of Ganja and drugs too had gone up.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he would control crime rate in the state once the NDA government is formed. He said he would not leave any anti-social element in the state. He warned the YSR Congress leaders of severe action once the TDP formed the government in the state.

The state is made the capital of drugs and crime, he said. He said that the systems in the state were exploited, and every system failed under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule. He cautioned the anti-social elements against interfering with the election process.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP leaders are being arrested and jailed. However, the TDP leaders across the state were giving a tough fight to the YSR Congress. Those who were arrested are also carrying the flags over their shoulders once out of jail, he said.

