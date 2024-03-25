Women empowerment is possible only with TDP, says Naidu

Spread the love

Observing that women empowerment is possible only with the TDP, party president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday said that all the welfare schemes that were implemented during the TDP regime have been withdrawn after Jagan Mohan Reddy, has become the Chief Minister.

To mint money Jagan has resorted to supply spurious liquor which resulted in women turning into widows, Chandrababu Naidu regretted while addressing a seminar of women at his home constituency, Kuppam, on Monday. Expressing serious concern that the State has now become a hub for ganja and other drugs, the TDP supremo said that the State Government is giving just Rs 100 each per the beneficiaries of various schemes but looting Rs 1,000 from them through heavy prices of essentials, petrol, diesel and other commodities, including power tariff hike.

“I get some new energy whenever I visit Kuppam and these elections should be one-sided and the TDP should emerge victorious with massive majority. Chief Minister post is nothing new to me what is important for me is people and the State. I am worried that when the whole world is marching ahead Andhra Pradesh is moving in reverse direction,” Chandrababu Naidu said with a tone of serious concern.

Recalling that people had made a fun of him when he advised that every house in Kuppam should have at least two cows, the former chief minister said that now Kuppam has created a record in milk production. Assuring the women that he will always solidly stand by them and will see to it that their revenue too will grow, Chandrababu Naidu said he had come here now to take their blessings.

Chandrababu Naidu felt that those who are voting for the YSRCP they are simply betraying society and opined that the people are ready to defeat Jagan who has been claiming that he is Sidhham (ready). Recalling that it was the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, who had taken steps for creating a share in ancestral property for women, the TDP supremo stated that it is his party that created reservations for women in local bodies. “Women could become sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs and MLAs that is because of the eight per cent reservations created by the TDP,” he said.

Novel welfare schemes were introduced by the TDP for women, he said, adding that that for the first time when he visited Kuppam there were no Dwcra groups and now there are 60,000 Dwcra members here. To uphold the self-respect of women toilets were built only by the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu said and reiterated the TDP commitment for the progress of women. Recalling various welfare schemes launched by the TDP for women like monthly pension and Pasupu Kumkuma besides Baby Kits, the former chief minister asked them whether these schemes are being implemented now.

The local YSRCP leaders are simply looting the natural resources like sand, land and even stones, Chandrababu Naidu wared them of serious consequences once the NDA is into power in the coming elections. Chandrababu Naidu believed that all the women in the State are the supporters of the TDP and made an appeal to the women to tell their husbands that the future of their kids will flourish only if they vote for the TDP.

Recalling with concern how he and his wife, Bhuvaneswari who has no connection whatsoever with politics were abused on the floor of the Assembly, Chandrababu Naidu told the women who gathered for the seminar to work hard for the coming 40 days for the better future of the State and vote for the TDP. “I am promising you all that I will create a poverty-free society by creating assets,” he said.

Maintaining that he has been indebted to them since they have been honouring him for the past 45 years, Chandrababu Naidu said that he, as their brother, making an appeal to them to make getting maximum majority as their target in these elections. “We should get at least 75 per cent of the votes and do not get carried away by the false promises being made by the YSRCP,” Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the women.

Stating that he will never forget the sacrifices made by the people of Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu made a fervent appeal to them that Kuppam should be the Assembly segment that should create a record of sorts with maximum majority in the State in these elections.