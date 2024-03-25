Naga Chaitanya signs a Mystic Thriller

Spread the love

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya has been shattered with a series of debacles. The actor is focused on Thandel, an interesting attempt and is the costliest film made in his career. Several young directors are holding talks with Naga Chaitanya but he hasn’t announced any film for now. The actor is in talks with Karthik Varma Dandu who made an impressive directorial debut with Virupaksha last year. The film also marked the comeback of Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej and it collected big money in theatres.

Karthik Varma has been working on an interesting script and he recently narrated it to Naga Chaitanya and got his nod. An official announcement will be made soon and the shooting formalities will start during the last quarter of the year. BVSN Prasad, the producer of Virupaksha will produce this film and it is also a mystic thriller by genre. This will be the next film of Naga Chaitanya after Thandel. He has been discussing scripts with young directors like Shiva Nirvana, Rahul Sankrityan and others but there are no updates about these projects.