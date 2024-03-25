x
We will develop Mangalagiri like a double-engine, says Lokesh

We will develop Mangalagiri like a double-engine, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday promised the voters of Mangalagiri that he and the NDA candidate for Lok Sabha seat from here, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, will work like a double-engine to develop this area on a fast pace.

Lokesh and Mr Chandrasekhar had an interaction with the residents of Finewood Apartments in Tadepalle in Mangalagiri Assembly segment as part of the ongoing election campaign. Lokesh assured them that all the basic facilities like roads, underground drainage, drinking water and Rythu Bazars will be provided for the Mangalagiri people that will meet their needs for another 20 years.

“We have the masterplan to develop this area to create all the necessary basic amenities and we will take Mangalagiri on a fast development pace if you all elect both of us with a huge majority,” Lokesh said.

Only two families have been ruling Mangalagiri for the past 25 years, he said and asked whether there is any kind of development in this area during this period. The local MLA, Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, has in fact taken Mangalagiri back by filing false cases against the locals, Lokesh said and stated that not even a single drain has been built during this period.

As the works to provide safe drinking water for the locals were launched during the TDP regime, Jagan Mohan Reddy after becoming the Chief Minister has brought all these works to a grinding halt, Lokesh pointed out. The situation is so pathetic that even water facility could nor be provided for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Mangalagiri, he regretted.

Recalling that he got defeated in 2019 polls with a slender margin of 5,350 votes, Lokesh said but still he has taken measures for the development of this area by launching 29 welfare programmes. “I have been implementing various welfare schemes in Mangalagiri like Arogya Sanjeevini, Pelli Kanuka, supply of sewing machines and other schemes,” he added.

When severi programmes could be implemented while in the Opposition one can easily imagine what kind of measures can be taken up while coming back to power, he stated. Mangalagiri will be developed on a block development system besides providing roads, drainage and safe drinking water besides several other facilities, he promised the people of the area.

Making an appeal to the voters to exercise their franchise, he requested them to elect him with a massive majority of over 53,000 votes. Lokesh asked them to make a phone call to at least 10 persons daily to appeal to them to vote for the TDP.

NDA Lok Sabha candidate, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, said that not even a single industry has been set up in the State during Jagan’s rule and the progress of Amaravathi too has come to a grinding halt. Though several universities with global standards were established in the State during Chandrababu Naidu regime like VIT, SR and Amrit, Jagan could not provide even basic facilities for these institutions, he said.

Tadepalle residents made several appeals to Lokesh like building a cause-way as the traffic rush on the Kanakadurga Varadhi is very high and that the tax burden is very heavy. They also wanted Tadepalle to be developed like an IT hub. Lokesh assured them that all these issues will be addressed on a warfooting basis and the youth will be provided job opportunities by helping industrialists to set up their units here.

