Sanjay Dutt: Most Expensive Antagonist

Spread the love

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt played the role of the lead antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2 after which he went on a signing spree and is signing South Indian films. He is the lead antagonist in Ram’s Double iSmart that is due for release. Sanjay Dutt is also playing a crucial role in Prabhas’ upcoming film Raja Saab directed by Maruthi. There are strong speculations that Sanjay Dutt has been approached for Ram Charan’s upcoming film to be directed by Buchi Babu. Sanjay Dutt emerged as the most expensive lead antagonist in Indian cinema.

He charged Rs 6 crores remuneration for KGF: Chapter 2 and it was reasonable. He hiked his fee and charged Rs 8 crores for Double iSmart. He now hiked his fee once again and is quoting Rs 10 crores for Raja Saab. Apart from these, other expenses would cost Rs 2 crores for the producers. He has a team of eight members and they have to be flown along with Sanjay Dutt. The actor prefers to fly in a chartered flight and he owns a caravan which will have to be present on the location irrespective of the place. All these have to be borne by the producer of this ongoing film. Considering all these, Sanjay Dutt can be called as the most expensive antagonist of Indian cinema currently.