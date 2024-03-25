x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Sanjay Dutt: Most Expensive Antagonist

Sanjay Dutt: Most Expensive Antagonist

Published on March 25, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Telangana Government Issues New Ordinance to Legalise Hydra
image
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is all about the country’s Biggest Scam
image
Like never before, Nag into a Political Trap
image
Narendra Modi Slams Congress
image
Ma Nanna Superhero Trailer: Emotional Tale

Sanjay Dutt: Most Expensive Antagonist

Spread the love

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt played the role of the lead antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2 after which he went on a signing spree and is signing South Indian films. He is the lead antagonist in Ram’s Double iSmart that is due for release. Sanjay Dutt is also playing a crucial role in Prabhas’ upcoming film Raja Saab directed by Maruthi. There are strong speculations that Sanjay Dutt has been approached for Ram Charan’s upcoming film to be directed by Buchi Babu. Sanjay Dutt emerged as the most expensive lead antagonist in Indian cinema.

He charged Rs 6 crores remuneration for KGF: Chapter 2 and it was reasonable. He hiked his fee and charged Rs 8 crores for Double iSmart. He now hiked his fee once again and is quoting Rs 10 crores for Raja Saab. Apart from these, other expenses would cost Rs 2 crores for the producers. He has a team of eight members and they have to be flown along with Sanjay Dutt. The actor prefers to fly in a chartered flight and he owns a caravan which will have to be present on the location irrespective of the place. All these have to be borne by the producer of this ongoing film. Considering all these, Sanjay Dutt can be called as the most expensive antagonist of Indian cinema currently.

Next We will develop Mangalagiri like a double-engine, says Lokesh Previous Official: Ram Charan’s 17th Film Announced
else

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is all about the country’s Biggest Scam
image
Like never before, Nag into a Political Trap
image
Ma Nanna Superhero Trailer: Emotional Tale

Latest

image
Telangana Government Issues New Ordinance to Legalise Hydra
image
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is all about the country’s Biggest Scam
image
Like never before, Nag into a Political Trap
image
Narendra Modi Slams Congress
image
Ma Nanna Superhero Trailer: Emotional Tale

Most Read

image
Telangana Government Issues New Ordinance to Legalise Hydra
image
Narendra Modi Slams Congress
image
Tirumala Temple Ghee Scandal: Unraveling a Web of Corruption

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit