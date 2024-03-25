Official: Ram Charan’s 17th Film Announced

Spread the love

As predicted, Ram Charan and Sukumar are all set to team up together once again after a blockbuster like Rangasthalam and this happens to be the 17th film of Ram Charan. An official announcement is made today unveiling the details about the film. RC17 is said to be an earth-shattering magnum opus and the shooting starts next year. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is on board to score the music and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Sukumar Writings will produce this prestigious project and the team used the hashtag #Raring2Conquer along with the announcement..

Ram Charan is almost done with the shoot of Game Changer and he will soon join the sets of Buchi Babu’s sports drama. He is expected to complete the shoot of the film before summer 2025. Sukumar is busy with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule and he has Pushpa 3 lined up for summer 2025 release. Sukumar and Ram Charan’s film will roll during the second half of 2025.