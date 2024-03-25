Buzz: Ram Charan to work with top Fight Masters

Spread the love

After the delay of Game Changer, Ram Charan decided to work without breaks and he is lining up back-to-back films. He will soon start working with Buchi Babu for a sports drama and he will then work with Sukumar for a film and the announcement will be made on Ram Charan’s birthday. As per the latest update we hear, Ram Charan is in talks with fight masters Anbariv for an action film. Anbariv are twins and are composing fights for some of the top South Indian films. They have worked for films like KGF, Vikram and Leo.

Anbariv have been in plans to direct films and they narrated scripts to top actors like Kamal Haasan and Vijay. Anbariv narrated a script for Ram Charan during the shoot of Game Changer and the response has been quite positive. Charan loved the basic plot and further developments are awaited. Charan has to complete three films and Anbariv have to wait for a longer time for the project to get materialized. If there is a gap between Buchi Babu’s film and Sukumar’s project, Charan may go ahead with Anbariv. More details awaited.